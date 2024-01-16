Sci-fi came alive at CES 2024

Remember those gadgets in sci-fi movies? Some of them were the highlights in one of the most prestigious tech-events in the world. And it was all happening in Las Vegas. Ai enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and business representatives came together under one roof to display their creations and share the unconditional love of Ai and the evolving tech. Something Crazy was Happening in Las Vegas on the 9th of Jan, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CES (@ces)



While our new year had kicked off with a slate of worries, winters, and whatnot, on the other side of the world something immensely constructive was happening. The new year had kicked off with some magical days in the glamorous city of Las Vegas.

It was the CES 2024 edition, spinning off with a bang. The world’s most powerful tech event showed veritable wonders many have seen in sci-fi films only until now.

Some of the Most Amazing Gadgets and Machines in Human History were Set on Display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CES (@ces)

From transparent TV screens, auto detecting binoculars, chameleon vehicles, to a cute smartphone to manage your smartphone and an AI Catflap device. It showed the peak of human capability, the most advanced version of tech that could enter our homes, one of the most advanced displays of Ai ‘s potential.

When it comes to electric vehicles, Honda and Hyundai were at the forefronts. The highly impressive 0 series which Honda claims to make it mainstream by 2026.

Some futuristic models were introduced by Hyundai (The Mobion) that could turn its tires 90 degrees straight and can move slowly sideways like a vigilant crab. It seemed like The Jetsons happening.

Another spellbinding showcase was of the transparent TVs introduced by LG and Samsung. LG had finally introduced an orignal OLED display smart transparent TV after months of hinting towards the technology.

Samsung unveiled its mighty and promising LED display transparent screen that could emerge out of nowhere and entrance you with its clarity. Both the firms hope to make their pricey trademark product mainstream soon.

An unusual catflap device introduced by a Swiss startup Flappie could detect whether your little furry buddy is bringing home a dead animal in its mouth. If it detects any presence of it, it will not open until your cat drops it.

The GL.iNet marble was brought to the big stage for the first time ever. It is a remarkable photo frame marble that functions as a hide-out spot for your home’s internet modem. The product has been revealed with the rising demand of ways that could help hide ugly but useful looking objects in your home.

Imagine a binocular that could identify up to 9,000 species of birds and can shoot crystal clear HD videos. The Swarovski Optix AX Visio was introduced claiming to have such jaw dropping feats.

Interestingly, a mobile for a mobile by the name of Rabbit r1 was showcased . It helps you move back to the core functions of the modern smartphone and save you time from scrolling on social media and consuming unnecessary content. The $200 device can be used for ordering a cab and food without continuously checking out what your college crush posted on Instagram or snapchat.

A notable thing about the CES 2024 was that a considerable part of it was about non-tech companies jumping into the Ai tech bandwagon.

A sassy example was of L’Oreal having its Ai and eco-friendly powered hair dryer (AirLight Pro) on display. Said to be hitting the markets this April, the new hair uses infrared heat rays while saving time and electric power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CES (@ces)

What do We Learn from All This?

Apart from the fact that continues to surpass human imagination, we get to face a collection of questions that threatens the livelihood of millions around the globe.

In a country like Pakistan where it’s harder to diverge one’s mindset away from the political and economic conundrums, the pace the West is advancing makes the gap with us even further.

The only way to progress is to to move forward and focus on the things that matter. One should focus on what he or she could input in the development of oneself and later on the society instead of depending on the elders or the government. Only and only then shall we witness a growth and abundance of progress and development.

That’s all for today.