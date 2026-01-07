CES 2026: Amazon unveils 'Ember Artline' TV to rival Samsung's Frame

At CES 2026, Amazon unveiled its latest branded TVs, now named “Ember.” The first model, the Ember Artline TV, aims to compete directly with Samsung’s Frame TV.

The Ember Artline is a 4K QLED television that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, featuring a matte screen designed to minimize glare in various lighting conditions. It will be available in two sizes: 55 inches and 65 inches.

Measuring just 1.5 inches in thickness, the TV allows for the addition of one of ten magnetic frames. However, the frame isn’t seamless due to the bottom section, which houses the company’s far-field Alexa microphones and the ambient Omnisense sensor. The Omnisense technology is designed to detect when people are in the room and automatically display artwork.

Amazon states that users can also take pictures of the room where the TV will reside, and the company’s AI will suggest artwork from more than 2,000 pieces of free art.

The new Ember TV will feature the company’s updated Fire TV UI, designed for a cleaner appearance and quicker load times. Competition is stiff in 2026, as almost every manufacturer, including LG with its new Gallery TV, now offers an alternative to the Frame TV. It will be interesting to see how Ember stacks up against these rivals.

The Amazon Ember Artline will be available in the spring of 2026. It is priced at $900 for the 55-inch model and $1,100 for the 65-inch model.