CES 2026: Health wearables boom sparks e-waste warning

At CES 2026, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, companies are unveiling the latest wearable health devices. These include glucose monitors, blood pressure trackers, and fitness trackers. However, a significant environmental issue likely not addressed during the presentations is the one these devices may be causing.

A recent study conducted by Cornell University and the University of Chicago has revealed that by 2050, the demand for health wearables could reach 2 billion units per year. This is 42 times higher than current levels. If production methods remain unchanged, the authors warn of a large impact. These devices could produce over a million tons of electronic waste and emit 100 million tons of carbon dioxide during that same period.

Surprisingly, the study, published in the journal Nature, found that the main contributor to this carbon footprint is not plastic. Instead, the printed circuit board, often referred to as the device’s “brain,” accounts for 70% of its total carbon emissions. This is primarily due to the intensive mining and manufacturing processes involved.

Researchers propose two primary solutions to address the issue. First, designing chips with common metals, such as copper, instead of scarce minerals like gold. Second, creating modular devices that allow the circuit board to be reused while only the outer casing is replaced.

As one of the study’s co-authors noted, “When these devices are deployed at a global scale, small design choices add up quickly.” This is a crucial consideration as new tech announcements, like those from CES, continue to roll out.