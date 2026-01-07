CES 2026: Lego debut smart brick and interactive Star Wars sets

Lego is stepping up its game as it enters a new era with the debut of its first-ever ‘smart brick.’ The company brands this piece of kit as its most important leap forward in decades. Lego officially unveiled it this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Initially, the smart brick appears identical to a standard LEGO piece, complete with the delightful, distinctive click when joined. However, the interior is filled with sophisticated electronics. These electronics are capable of detecting nearby smart bricks and minifigures to activate instant sound and light responses. A built‑in accelerometer permits the bricks to sense movement. Therefore, they can react dynamically when tilted, shaken, or repositioned.

This innovation opens the door to complex play scenarios, with blocks capable of producing audio cues, lighting effects, and subtle gestures.

Lego engineers eliminated traditional wiring to achieve this complexity, instead opting for inductive charging coils, like those found in smartphones. These coils allow the bricks to sense each other and establish a completely new, purpose-built positioning system. Powered by two AAA batteries and connecting via Bluetooth, the system creates a responsive network of interactive components.

The company asserts that its “Smart Play System” is its most groundbreaking innovation since the introduction of the minifigure in 1978. Lego will release this system in March 2026, equipping it with a color recognition scanner and a sound synthesizer.

Additionally, wireless charging pads will be available for convenient recharging. The first wave of products features interactive Star Wars characters such as Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia. Engineers programmed each character with a unique personality profile that adapts based on its surroundings.

Chief Product Officer Julia Goldin emphasized that the technology “opens new dimensions of responsiveness, social play and storytelling.” Crucially, the initiative seeks to offer a hands-on, screen-free substitute, thereby promoting levels of physical interaction previously unattainable.