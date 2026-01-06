CES 2026: NVIDIA brings DLSS 4.5 and 2nd Gen upscaling to RTX

NVIDIA announced DLSS 4.5, an upgraded version of its real-time image-upscaling technology, at CES this year, following a tradition from the previous year.

This new iteration promises sharper visuals through its 2nd Generation Super Resolution Transformer. According to NVIDIA, this technology will deliver enhanced temporal stability, reduced ghosting, and improved anti-aliasing.

Furthermore, DLSS 4.5 includes Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, designed to maximize frames per second relative to the monitor’s refresh rate, potentially enabling up to 4K 240Hz path-traced performance.

The 2nd Gen Transformer Super Resolution is immediately available for all RTX GPUs. However, the Dynamic 6x Frame Generation feature will be rolled out later, in the spring of 2026, exclusively for the RTX 50 series. Both features will be accessible across more than 400 games via the NVIDIA app.

Moreover, another new NVIDIA feature is RTX Remix Logic, which permits real-time environmental responses to in-game events. For example, when a door is opened on screen, the NVIDIA tech can show changes to volumetric conditions, display different weather simulations with particles, or change materials.

The RTX Remix Logic is capable of detecting over 30 different common events. This enables it to automatically adjust various elements such as volumetrics, particles, and the properties of materials and light.

NVIDIA has announced native clients for both Linux and Fire TV. This summarizes the major gaming updates from the company’s CES presentation, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discussed numerous topics earlier today.