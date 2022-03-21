CFM session: OIC chief arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday arrived in Islamabad to attend 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Upon arrival, the OIC secretary-general was received by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Representative on Religious Harmony Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi and officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meeting will coincide with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States are attending the Council of Foreign Ministers and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will attend as a Special Guest.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

