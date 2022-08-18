Ch Shujaat Hussain says PM focused on economic stability

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has vowed to support the federal government for the economic betterment of the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party’s executive committee session, the PML-Q Chief said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading the country in the right direction. He is focused on economic stability rather than carrying out victimizing campaigns, he added.

Chaudhry Shujaat added that they have to prioritize the economy over politics. The country will progress only when inflation and poverty are controlled, he added.

Shujaat’s som Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the party head has always prioritized the nation’s interest over his. He always advised all party leaders to work in solidarity, he added. Tough times identify who is loyal to the party, he added.

MNA Chaudhry Salik said that the PM is determined for economic stability and the eradication of poverty. CPEC was sabotaged deliberately via a conspiracy, he added. They do not care about ministries or government, their word and commitments are far more important to them, he added.

On August 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to maintain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop intra-party elections announced by Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi and Kamil Ali Agha.

