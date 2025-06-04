Chahat Fateh Ali Khan declares himself the ‘best singer in the world’

British-Pakistani singer Kashif Rana, aka Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, of ‘Bado Badi’ fame, hit back at fellow singers and critics, and declared himself to be the ‘best singer’ in the world.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In his latest outing on a private TV channel’s talk show, social media personality and self-proclaimed singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan declared himself the best in the game as he dismissed the criticism from fellow singers as mere jealousy.

Khan claimed that Pakistani singers and musicians are envious of his success, therefore, they refuse to accept and welcome him in the music industry.

“They don’t consider me a singer, and that’s fine. I know who I am,” the ‘Bado Badi’ singer said. “I create my own music and don’t care whether people consider me a singer or not.”

Moreover, the celebrity also claimed that fellow performers refuse to share the stage with him and would turn down event offers that feature him.

Further speaking about his remake of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s ‘Bado Badi’, which mainly contributed to his virality and overnight fame, Khan insisted that his song is completely different from the original.

“Everyone is doing unnecessary ‘chaan chaan’. Neither Noor Jehan nor Mumtaz gained fame because of the original Bado Badi, but I did. My song is meant for women and is totally unique,” he reiterated.

“I’m doing what makes me happy. Those who criticise me can keep doing so. It doesn’t affect me at all,” Khan concluded.

Also Read: Fariha Pervez’s comment on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan goes viral