Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan resigns

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Azfar Ahsan has resigned from his post after he served at the position for five months, ARY NEWS reported.

In November 2021, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Muhammad Azfar Ahsan as the new Chairman Board of Investment (BOI).

Azfar Ahsan is the fourth person to have been appointed to the post. He has replaced Atif Bokhari who resigned in June due to “personal reasons”.

The newly-appointed chairman is the founder of Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG), which represents the elite of Pakistan’s national intelligentsia, including corporate and business leaders, ministers, senators, governors, federal secretaries, politicians, distinguished academicians, energy experts, tech entrepreneurs, defence personnel, police officers, foreign policy experts, media practitioners, and the movers and shakers of civil society.

He also established the Nutshell Group, of which he is the Founder CEO, and has also hosted over 3,000 foreign delegates in Pakistan, including, among others, global CEOs, senior executives, ministers, academicians from Ivy League universities, and thought and knowledge leaders from 35 countries over the last 21 years.

In 2008, Ahsan was one of the founding members of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) and served as the General Secretary from 2010 to 2012. He continues to be an active member of PUAN, contributing his resources and expertise.

