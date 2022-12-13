Chairman PAC demands toshakhana record of past ten years

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament Noor Alam Khan chaired a meeting on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the chairman PAC asked for the record of all the gifts in Tosha Khana, including the gifts received by auditors, generals, political leaders, and bureaucrats from the past 10 years.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on September 19 in the Toshakhana reference against the former premier Imran Khan.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

The PTI chairman challenged the ECP verdict and said that he will approach the court against his disqualification.

Earlier this month, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments from the respondents in a case pertaining to the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

On December 12, a district and sessions court in Islamabad reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against former premier Imran Khan in the Toshakana case.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides reserved its verdict which will be announced soon.

