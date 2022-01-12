Chairman P&D board briefs about budget utilization

Chairman Planning and Development Board Mr. Abdullah Khan Sumbal gave press briefing about budget utilization after completing what he termed “six successful months of current financial year”.

He apprised the media about the ongoing development projects with the use of funds. He also said that the total budget of Punjab has been increased from 560 billion to 646 billion which is historically the biggest development budget of Punjab.

170 billion has been spent on various development projects. P&D has targeted all departments on the use of funds and will ensure the use of funds up to Rs 200 billion in the current month, he added.

While briefing to the media, Chairman P&D Board said that Rs 104 billion has been released and Rs 49 billion has been spent on new schemes. There are currently 4433 new schemes and more than 3000 existing schemes in the province.

The P&D health sector has so far released Rs 60 billion. He also said that departments that are slow to use the funds are directed to utilize on fast track. He, while discussing the progress of Planning & Development Board said that out of 238 schemes, 170 schemes have been approved at the Provincial Development Forum.

The government is keen to work on Punjab Public Private Partnership and a budget of Rs 25 billion has been set aside for public-private partnership this year. He further added that government is committed to the maximum completion of schemes and therefore 52 PDWP meetings have been held in P&D so far.

