Chairman P&D board reviews implementation status of ADP 2021-22

A review meeting on Punjab Government’s Annual Development Plan 2021-22, chaired by the Chairman P&D Board Mr. Abdullah Khan Sumbal, was held at Planning and Development Complex, Lahore.

The meeting was in light of reviewing Punjab Development profile & status of ADP 2021-22 in perspective of allocated budget, releases, and its utilization.

Chairman P&D Board reviewed the current status of development portfolio of Punjab. Releases of schemes in Punjab were briefed to the Chair, in which approval of new schemes and progress of on-going schemes were discussed. It was briefed to the Chair that against 4,680 schemes, 4406 schemes have been approved and against total allocated budget of 560 billion, 265 billion remained at spending level. Chairman P&D Board directed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines should be followed in letter and spirit. For this purpose, a proactive approach is required to kick start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

For implementation of above-said guidelines, robust quality control mechanism to be put in place by Administrative Departments to ensure quality work as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab. Chairman P&D Board, The government will be focusing on streamlining the procedures to fast track the implementation. The meeting was attended by senior officers of concerned departments.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!