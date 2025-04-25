Chairman PTI meets with acting IHC CJ Dogar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Friday that a PTI delegation recently met with the Acting Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Barrister Gohar stated that they presented all of the party’s concerns to the IHC chief justice.

He also mentioned that PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, provided detailed information about family visits to Adiala Jail, emphasizing that for quite some time no meeting has taken place with Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar further revealed that he had requested the Acting Chief Justice to facilitate a meeting between Imran Khan and family members.

Following the meeting, Barrister Gohar expressed optimism for positive outcomes and mentioned that a family and lawyer meeting with Imran Khan is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Read More: US envoy meets PTI Chairman, discusses ‘political situation’

Earlier, US Political Counsellor of the American Embassy, Zachary V. Harkenrider, called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday, and held detailed discussion on a wide range of issues.

The US envoy visited the residence of the PTI chairman, where they discussed the political, economic, and security landscape of Pakistan, according to a PTI spokesperson.

Both sides engaged in an open exchange of views on matters of mutual interest and expressed their commitment to maintaining communication in the future.

Former PTI Information Secretary, Rauf Hasan, also attended the meeting.