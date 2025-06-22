Five dead as electric wires fall on passenger bus in Chakwal

CHAKWAL: In a tragic incident, electric wires fell onto a passenger bus, claiming lives of five, including three children, and injuring several others in Kot Shams, Chakwal, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the accident caused panic among passengers, with the high-voltage wires sparking a deadly situation.

Rescue teams, police, and WAPDA officials promptly arrived at the scene to respond to the emergency, providing assistance and initiating investigations into the cause of the incident. The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

In a separate incident, a tragic incident occurred in Karachi’s Orangi Town where a speeding passenger bus crushed a two-year-old girl.

The deceased toddler girl was identified as Iman who died on the spot. According to the police, the incident was reported from Orangi Town No. 10 and the bus driver and conductor managed to escape.

The body of the toddler was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital following the accident for medico-legal formalities.

The police said that the incident occurred on the busy Mangal Bazaar road, where Iman, a resident of a nearby house, had wandered onto the street while playing.

Prior to this, it was reported that five motorcyclists killed by reckless drivers in various fatal accidents in different areas of Karachi within a span of 24 hours.

A speedy double cabin vehicle crushed a delivery boy, Murtaza, to death in a reckless driving incident at Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence area of Karachi in the night.

“Car driver Usman Shah Rashdi has been arrested and detained in lockup,” DIG South district Asad Raza said. “Motorcyclist was a rider of an online food delivery company,” police official said.

“Driver of the car Usman Shah Rashdi has been grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi,” police said.