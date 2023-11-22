Chakwal seminary administrators get pre-arrest bail in rape case

CHAKWAL: The administrators of Chakwal Seminary have been granted pre-arrest bail in the students’ rape case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the seminary administrator Naveed Haidery and deputy administrator Ziaul Haq are still at large despite several raids conducted by the Punjab police.

The bail plea submitted by the administrators stated that police are conducting raids to arrest them illegally.

At this, additional district and session judge Basit Aleem accepted their pre-arrest bail plea and ordered Punjab police to submit the report on December 3.

Yesterday, the medical report confirmed the rape of five students of a local seminary in Chakwal. The spokesperson said that reports have also confirmed the physical abuse of five students including the writing of initials of their name, “Z or A”, on their bodies using a sharp object.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district police sealed a local seminary in Chakwal after cases of sexual assault and torture with multiple students surfaced.

Two seminary teachers were arrested and a case of “unnatural offences” was registered against them following allegations that they sexually assaulted multiple minor students.

The two accused – Zeeshan and Anis – were arrested after the father and uncle of one of the victims approached District Police Officer (DPO).

The police claimed the ages of the victims ranged between nine and twelve and according to them, the abuse had been going on for at least three to four weeks.

The accused were apprehended in two separate raids conducted in Mianwali and Jatli. Doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital conducted examinations of the victims and revealed that at least eight students showed signs of assault.