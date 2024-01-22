Challan of oil cartons robbery by policemen filed in court

KARACHI: The investigation officer submitted interim challan of oil cartons robbery by policemen at Baloch bridge in local court, ARY News reported on Monday.

The investigation officer submitted chargesheet in the court of Judicial Magistrate-East.

IO said that six persons were involved in robbery of oil cartons from a vehicle at Baloch bridge.

“Three police and two plain-clothed men stopped the vehicle. There were 110 oil cartons in the pick-up. Policemen forced the loader to get down and taken the vehicle along with the driver,” case challan read.

According to challan the driver was also found to be involved in crime with policemen.

“Four accused nominated in the case have been arrested while two others have been at large,” IO said.

“An eyewitness, the loader, has identified the accused policemen. Several cases have been registered against one of the arrested men Nadir Sultan,” according to chargesheet.

“Charges against the accused have been proved in the investigation,” interim challan read.