Chaman citizen carves museum into mountain, blending heritage with nature

CHAMAN: In the rugged highlands of the old Chaman mountain range, an extraordinary cultural landmark has taken shape—quite literally—within the mountain itself.

What appears at first glance to be a simple hillside reveals, upon closer look, a remarkable museum carved entirely by hand.

At its foothills, a flourishing fruit orchard and a community futsal ground complete a landscape where history, nature, and local life coexist in harmony.

A fusion of heritage and natural beauty, the site captivates visitors with its serene vistas and the quiet grandeur of stone-hewn rooms.

This unique museum is the vision and creation of local resident Ibrahim Khan, who sculpted five rooms into the mountain, transforming the rocky terrain into a living testament to the region’s culture.

The cool interior not only shields visitors from harsh weather but also offers an intimate glimpse into the traditions of Chaman.

Speaking to ARY News, Khan shared that his creation has become an unexpected tourist magnet.

“People come from far and wide to see the museum,” he said, standing among artifacts that span more than a century.

Among the collection are pieces dating back 140 years, including relics from the British era—carefully preserved fragments of history embedded in the mountain’s embrace.

Outside the museum, the land flourishes with grape, pomegranate, and fig trees, part of an orchard cultivated by Khan and now home to hundreds of fruit-bearing trees.

The government has also constructed a futsal ground nearby, further transforming the mountain’s foothills into a vibrant community space.

Visitors describe the mountain museum as one of Chaman’s most distinctive attractions—a place where craftsmanship, culture, and the natural world converge to create a truly unique experience.