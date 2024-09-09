Champions cup: Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations at Iqbal stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad late at night to review preparations for the upcoming Champions Cup.

According to the statement from PCB, Naqvi inspected the ground and the enclosures to assessing the arrangements made for the upcoming matches of the Champions One Day Cup. He also observed a practice session for the players.

During his visit, Naqvi instructed that the best possible arrangements be made for cricket fans at Iqbal stadium where top players will be in action.

PCB chairman also directed relevant authorities to make additional arrangements for the convenience of the spectators.

چیمپئنز کپ کی تیاریاں عروج پر چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کا رات گئے اقبال سٹیڈیم فیصل آباد کا دورہ چیئرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے گراؤنڈ اور انکلوژرز کا معائنہ کیا چیئرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے چیمپئنز کپ کے میچزکے لئے گراؤنڈ اور انکلوژرز میں کئے انتظامات کا جائزہ لیا pic.twitter.com/ziYEOmnVwT — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 9, 2024

Director Domestic Abdullah Khurram Niazi provided a briefing on the arrangements for the Champions Cup at Iqbal Stadium.

The tournament will be played in Faisalabad from 12-29 September.

The captains were appointed by the five team mentors: Misbah-ul-Haq (Wolves), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions) and Waqar Younis (Lions).