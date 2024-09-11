Champions One-Day Cup: Salman Butt named in commentary panel

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been included in the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup.

Besides Salman Butt, the commentary panel features Sikander Bakht, Marina Iqbal, Ali Younis, and Shah Faisal. Meesha Imran will serve as the presenter for the tournament.

The Champions One-Day Cup will follow a single-league format, with all matches commencing at 3 pm, except for the Lions vs Panthers match on September 16, which will start at 9:30 am.

The five-team tournament will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 12 September to 29 September.

It’s worth noting that five teams will be mentored by stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq (Markhors), Saqlain Mushtaq (Panthers), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Dolphins), Shoaib Malik (Stallions) and Waqar Younis (Lions).

It should be noted here that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in December 2023 removed former captain Salman Butt as consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz following a massive backlash.

Along with Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum, the former captain was appointed as the consultant to chief selector by the PCB, with their role to begin ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January.