Champions Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq to mentor Panthers

Pakistan’s legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has been confirmed as the Panthers’ mentor for this month’s Champions One-Day Cup, which will be played in Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium from September 12-29.

The Panthers have also been allocated the Inzamam-ul-Haq Cricket Academy in Multan to prepare and train during the 2024-25 domestic cricket season.

So far, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have been named as mentors of the Stallions, Wolves and Lions, respectively, while Sarfaraz Ahmed will later this week confirm his team name and logo.

The Champions One-Day Cup will feature country’s 150 best of the best cricketers. This will be a 50-over tournament that will be played on a single-league format.

All but 16 September match between Lions and Panthers, which will start at 9.30 am, will commence at 3 pm. There will be three playoffs in four days with the final on Sunday, 29 September.

The Panthers will open their campaign against Misbah-ul-Haq’s Wolves on the opening day on 12 September, followed by matches against Dolphins on 14 September, Lions on 16 September and Shoaib Malik’s Stallions on 21 September.

“Preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin with the Champions One-Day Cup, and I am thrilled to play a key role as a mentor for the Panthers, a team featuring some of the finest talent in the country. My objective is clear: to elevate these players’ performance and pushing them to their maximum potential so we can defend our title with distinction.

“The Champions One-Day Cup is more than just a competition; it’s a critical stepping stone for young talent and a cornerstone of Pakistan cricket’s future. The path to the Champions Journey starts with age-group cricket and progresses through district and division levels, ultimately reaching regional and departmental cricket, with the Champions Cup as the final proving ground before achieving national selection.

“I am confident that this well-structured, pyramid-like pathway will nurture skilled and polished players, enabling the Pakistan Cricket Board to build strong, competitive teams across all formats.

“I urge players, fans and all stakeholders to fully support this year’s Champions One-Day Cup. Together, we can ensure its success, laying a strong foundation for the bright and robust future of Pakistan cricket.”