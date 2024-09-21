WATCH: Shaheen Afridi engages in animated chat with Dahani in Champions Cup

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi engaged in an animated chat with Shahnawaz Dahani during their game in the Champions Cup.

The incident occurred during a match between Lion, led by Afridi, and wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan’s Markhors.

Batting first, the Lions posted a 367-run total on the board over the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs in the Champions Cup.

Irfan Khan Niazi smashed a fiery century after opening batters Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq scored fifties.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah also contributed with 73 runs to help the Lions set a huge total on the board.

In reply, Markhors were in trouble as they were continuously losing wickets at intervals.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman scored 82 runs while all-rounder Salman Ali Agha scored a quick 69-run knock off 39 balls, however, it was not enough to get them close to the target.

After the Markhors lost their ninth wicket in the 48th over, Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani came to the crease to face Shaheen Afridi.

The left-arm pacer delivered the first ball short and outside off stump as Dahani let it go without attempting a shot. He then played a forward defence of the second delivery, giving Shaheen Afridi a massive grin.

The third ball he faced, was banged in short leading Dahani to duck out of the way.

Shaheen Afridi then yelled at Shahnawaz Dahani, saying “Maar. Seedha khel (Hit it, play straight).”

The Lions’ captain’s animated chat with Dahani soon went viral, drawing mixed reactions from the fans.

Several suggested that Afridi was concerned that Dahani was ducking out of the way without watching the ball.

They said that the Pakistan pace bowler wanted Dahani to take a safer approach towards dealing with short balls.

All ended on a good note as the two Pakistan internationals were seen engaged in a candid interaction after the over’s conclusion.