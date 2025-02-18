Champions Trophy: A brief history

The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the most prestigious tournaments in international cricket, often referred to as the “Mini World Cup” due to its competitive nature and participation of top cricketing nations.

Here’s a brief history of the tournament, along with details about the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 (CT25), which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

History of the ICC Champions Trophy

Inception and Early Years (1998–2004):

The Champions Trophy was first introduced in 1998 as the ICC KnockOut Trophy. It was designed to provide a shorter, more intense competition compared to the Cricket World Cup.

The inaugural tournament was held in Bangladesh, and South Africa emerged as the champions by defeating the West Indies in the final.

The event was rebranded as the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and became a biennial tournament.

Expansion and Popularity (2006–2013):

The tournament grew in stature, featuring the top 8 ODI teams in the world.

Australia and India dominated this period, with Australia winning back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009, and India winning in 2013.

The 2013 edition, held in England, was particularly memorable as India defeated England in a rain-affected final to claim the trophy.

Hiatus and Revival (2017):

After the 2013 edition, the Champions Trophy was initially scrapped, with the ICC planning to replace it with an expanded World T20. However, due to its popularity, the tournament was revived in 2017.

The 2017 Champions Trophy, held in England, saw Pakistan pull off a stunning victory against arch-rivals India in the final, marking their first Champions Trophy title.

Current Status:

The Champions Trophy is now considered a key event in the ICC calendar, bridging the gap between World Cups and providing high-stakes cricket.

The 2025 edition marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first major ICC tournament to be held in Pakistan since 1996. However, due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, India’s matches will be played in the UAE.

Despite this, the 2025 Champions Trophy promises to be an exciting and competitive tournament, featuring the world’s top cricket teams. As Pakistan prepares to host this prestigious event, cricket fans around the globe eagerly await the action-packed matches and thrilling moments that the Champions Trophy is known for.