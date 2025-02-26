Aqib Javed explains why Irfan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem were left out from CT 2025

The head coach of Pakistan cricket team, Aqib Javed, has explained the reasons for not including Irfan Niazi and Sufiyan Muqeem in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

While speaking to the media in Rawalpindi ahead of the final group match of Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh, Aqib Javed addressed questions about leaving out the two young players.

He stated that performance in T20s is often mixed with ODI and other formats.

Aqib Javed mentioned that Irfan Niazi has played only 8 ODIs so far and has not delivered any innings that would make them feel his absence or leave a significant impact on the team.

Regarding Sufiyan Muqeem, Aqib Javed said that while he is part of Pakistan’s long-term plans, he still needs more experience.

He explained that Sufiyan Muqeem has played only one ODI, has not played any List-A matches, and hasn’t yet made his debut in first-class cricket.

Aqib also shared that Abrar Ahmed was rested for the final ODI against South Africa, and they ensured Sufiyan Muqeem played at least one match to add up to his experience.

Read More: “No excuses”: Pakistan failed to perform, says Aqib Javed on Champions Trophy 2025 debacle

Earlier, Aqib Javed, stated that when the team does not perform as expected in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, were eliminated from the eight-team tournament after New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Pakistan’s hopes of advancing to the next stage relied on the outcomes of the remaining Group A matches.

Pakistan’s slim chances hinged on Bangladesh beating New Zealand, followed by its own convincing win over Bangladesh on February 27.

However, New Zealand’s triumph on Monday sealed the fate of both Pakistan and Bangladesh, eliminating them from the Champions Trophy 2025.

“No excuse, Pakistan team did not play well,” Aqib Javed said while addressing a press conference following the debacle performance of Green Shirts in Champions Trophy 2025.

Defending the players, Aqib Javed said players feel more disappointment than the fans after losing games. “Players are deeply saddened by the recent performances.”