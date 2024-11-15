BCCI vice president opens up on India’s travel plans for Champions Trophy

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajiv Shukla on Friday reiterated India’s stance on refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier this month, the BCCI conveyed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not send its team for the event, scheduled in Pakistan in the February-March window in 2025.

Later, reports said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the directives from the government, wrote to the ICC in which it rejected a hybrid model for the tournament.

In its letter, the PCB also sought clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan, leading the ICC to ask for India’s reasons for refusing to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

While the BCCI is yet to officially respond to the ICC about its decision, its vice president Rajiv Shukla has reiterated that the board will follow the Indian government’s decision regarding the team’s travel plans.

“We are very clear about it and it’s our policy that – whatever the government asks us, whatever the direction it gives, we will do according to that – we have conveyed this to ICC as well,” he told Indian media outlets.

Read more: Rizwan opens up on India’s participation in Champions Trophy 2025

Meanwhile, reports said that the broadcasters urged the ICC to immediately release the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The schedule was set to be released earlier this week but was delayed as the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the broadcasting rights, awarded to broadcasters until 2027 for a record $3 billion, hinge largely on the popularity of marquee matches, particularly between Pakistan and India, which consistently draw the highest viewership.

The early release of the schedule would aid broadcasters in maximizing their promotional and commercial planning for these high-stakes events.