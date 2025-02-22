Duckett sets new Champions Trophy record with ton against Australia

England’s opening batter Ben Duckett shattered a 21-year-old record with his incredible ton in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against Australia on Saturday.

The left-handed batter broke Nathan Astle’s 21-year-old record of the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy.

Ben Duckett’s 165 off 142 deliveries is the highest-ever total in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Nathan Astle’s 21-year-old record when he made 145* against the USA in 2004.

The southpaw also became the first batter to score 150 in the tournament’s history.

Before getting dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over, Ben Duckett had smashed a whopping 17 fours and three sixes to help himself to 165 in the side’s opening game against Australia in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Highest individual scores in Champions Trophy history

Batter Total Opposition (Year)

Ben Duckett 165 Australia (2025)

Nathan Astle 145* USA (2004)

Andy Flower 145 India (2002)

Sourav Ganguly 141 South Africa (2000)

Sachin Tendulkar 141 Australia (1998)

After being put to bat first, England were put under pressure as a couple of wickets fell in the powerplay.

Read more: Duckett’s ton powers England to 351 against Australia in CT 2025 clash

Duckett then joined hands with seasoned batter Joe Root to share a 158-run stand for the third wicket.

Following his ton and Joe Root’s fifty, England ended their inning at 351/8 in their Champions Trophy 2025 game against Australia.

It is to be noted here that the two sides have faced off in five games in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy.

England have the upper hand, having won three games while Australia triumphed in two matches.