Champions Trophy 2025 draft schedule revealed

The draft schedule of Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy 2025 has been revealed, with the event starting on February 19 and concluding on March 9 next year.

Pakistan is set to host the tournament which will return after a seven-year gap, with Pakistan also serving as the defending champion.

According to Cricbuzz, the draft schedule has allocated a seven-day ‘support period’ from February 12 to 18 to give ample time to the participating teams to partake in warm-up matches and conduct media and promotional activities.

The tournament will kick off with Pakistan taking on New Zealand on February 19 while the high-intensity game between Pakistan and India is scheduled for March 1 at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled for March 9 with a reserve day on March 10.

DRAFT SCHEDULE

February 19, Match 1 NZ v PAK

February 20, Match 2 BAN v IND

February 21, Match 3 AFG v SA

February 22, Match 4 AUS v ENG

February 23, Match 5 NZ v IND

February 24, Match 6 PAK v BAN

February 25, Match 7 AFG v ENG

February 26, Match 8 AUS v SA

February 27, Match 9 BAN v NZ

February 28, Match 10 AFG v AUS

March 1, Match 11 PAK v IND

March 2, Match 12 SA v ENG

March 5, Semi-final 1

March 6, Semi-final 2

March 9, Final

March 10, Reserve Day

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will host a tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14, with all matches taking place in Multan.

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially approved the budget for the Champions Trophy 2025.

This decision was made during the ICC’s annual meeting in Sri Lanka, where Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also in attendance.