Harbhajan warns India of THIS Pakistan player in CT 2025 game

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh has named Fakhar Zaman as the one Pakistan player who can trouble India in the IND v PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The left-handed batter looked in fine touch on his comeback to the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa.

Fakhar Zaman made 84 off 69 deliveries in the opening game of the tri-series against New Zealand.

He made 41 and 10 in the following two games of the tri-nation series.

The opening batter is considered crucial for the national side in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 for his power-hitting and strike rotation.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated IND v PAK game on February 23, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has warned his former side to keep on the lookout for the Pakistan opening batter.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman says he almost missed Champions Trophy 2017 final

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh asserted that Fakhar Zaman has the experience and the ability to take the game away from India.

“Fakhar (Zaman) has that experience, and he can take the game away from India,” he said.

Pertinent to note here that the opening batter made his ODI debut in the Champions Trophy 2017.

He smashed a match-winning ton in the IND v PAK final to help Pakistan set a mammoth 338-run total in 50 overs.

After getting a reprieve early in his inning when he was caught behind on a no-ball off Jasprit Bumrah, Fakhar Zaman scored 114 off just 106 balls, laced with 12 fours and 3 sixes.

Pakistan went on to win the final by 180 runs after bowling out India for 158 in 31 overs.