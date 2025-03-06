ICC confirms match officials for Champions Trophy 2025 final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the match officials for the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

India and New Zealand will face off for the coveted trophy on Sunday, March 9 in the ultimate game of the eight-team tournament.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final, the ICC has announced an experienced lineup of match officials who will oversee the proceedings of the ultimate game.

The list of officials for the ultimate clash is as follows:

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel & Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Richard Illingworth is a four-time ICC Umpire of the Year and has officiated the Cricket World Cup 2023 final and T20 World Cup 2024 final.

He also stood in the A match between the two finalists while he was also a part of the lineup in the India-Australia semi-final in Dubai.

Paul Reiffel was the on-field umpire in the South Africa-New Zealand semi-final in Lahore.

India qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 final after beating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final to book their spot, while New Zealand defeated South Africa in the second semi-final.

The final between India and New Zealand will begin 1:00 PM (GST) at the Dubai International Stadium.

It is to be noted here that defending champions and hosts Pakistan crashed out of the tournament after losing successive games to New Zealand and India in the group stage.

The national side ended at the bottom of Group A after their match against Bangladesh was washed out in Rawalpindi.