Why is Gambhir unhappy with Indian team despite reaching CT 2025 final?

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is unhappy with his team’s performance, despite making it to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

On Tuesday, India secured a place in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai by four wickets.

Batting first, Australia posted a total of 264 runs before being bowled out in the final over. Captain Steve Smith played a crucial knock of 73, while Alex Carey contributed 61 runs.

Following India’s four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday, Gautam Gambhir addressed the press, urging the need for continuous improvement.

“In international cricket, you always want to improve. You can never say that you have become perfect,” Gautam Gambhir stated in a press conference after the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia.

He added, “We haven’t played our best cricket yet, and I will never be completely satisfied with our performance.”

Read more: India thrash Australia to claim spot in Champions Trophy final

Looking ahead to the final of Champions Trophy 2025, Gautam Gambhir stressed the importance of a winning mentality, saying, “We still have one more game to go. Hopefully, we can play our best cricket in that match.”

Highlighting India’s competitive spirit, he remarked, “We want to keep improving and be ruthless on the field against our opponents. However, off the field, we want to remain humble.”

India will face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.