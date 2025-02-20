Hafeez calls for inclusion of opener in Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has called for the inclusion of a proper opener in the national squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan were left without their full-time opener Saim Ayub after he sustained an injury during the South Africa tour.

The Pakistan team management decided to promote star batter Babar Azam up the order to open the inning with Fakhar Zaman.

However, the left-handed batter could not open the inning in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025 as he was forced to sit out for at least 25 minutes.

The decision came after he left the field during Pakistan’s bowling due to a muscular sprain.

With uncertainty surrounding his participation in the remaining Champions Trophy 2025 games, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has urged for the inclusion of another opener in the Pakistan squad before the blockbuster IND v PAK clash on February 23.

“An opener should be inducted in the squad if Fakhar is unfit. There should be no compromise on it. Whoever that batter is, but he should be a proper opener,” he said while speaking with a private TV channel.

Hafeez reiterated his stance of making Babar Azam bat at No. 3 position, instead of making him open the inning for Pakistan.

“Saud Shakeel has his batting position changed several times. After his last few failures, I think he is not ready to open the inning or bat at No. 3. He should be left out of the squad,” Mohammad Hafeez said.

Meanwhile, the former Pakistan captain backed batter Kamran Ghulam for the opening slot in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“In the recent past, he has played exceptionally in both Tests, and ODIs. If we make him open alongside the batter who will replace Fakhar Zaman, then Babar Azam will bat at his usual batting number,” he said.