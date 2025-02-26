Afghanistan hopes to down Eng in CT 2025 match with inspiration from WC 2023 win

Afghanistan is set to face England in a high-stakes Group B encounter of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday (today) at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The losing side will join Pakistan and Bangladesh among the eliminated teams.

The Afghan side, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, will take inspiration from their historic 69-run victory over England in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Delhi. However, Shahidi said that while the team carries confidence from that triumph, they must adopt a fresh approach against a formidable English side.

“In 2023, we had a good game against England and we beat them. We have that confidence, but that is now part of history. We need to step onto the field with a new mindset and new planning,” Hashmatullah Shahidi said in his pre-match press conference.

Acknowledging England’s strength, Shahidi stressed that his team is prepared for the challenge and determined to give their best performance.

“We know England is one of the best teams, so it’s a tough challenge. But we have worked hard to reach this level, and we are ready to play every game with a positive mindset. We will take confidence from our World Cup win, but tomorrow is a new day, and we will try our best to beat them again,” he added.

Afghanistan’s campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 did not begin as planned, as they suffered a 107-run loss against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi last week.