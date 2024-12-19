Hybrid model agreed for Champions Trophy 2025, other ICC competitions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed on a hybrid model that would see India playing its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at neutral venues.

According to a Cricinfo report, neutral venues will also be used for Pakistan’s matches in ICC tournaments that India hosts till 2027.

“ESPNcricinfo has seen a resolution with details of the agreement, and which is expected to undergo an ICC board vote, in which during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue, and in return all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will be played at a neutral venue. This agreement applies to the 2025 men’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka,” the report read.

However, there is still uncertainty over the venue of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, if India advance, as Pakistan had previously suggested hosting the grand finale at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The hybrid model may also apply to the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, which has now been awarded to Pakistan and is the opening competition of the next ICC cycle. The report added that the ICC has also said that it has no objection to the organisation of a triangular Twenty20 International tournament that includes India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member country (or an Associate Asian country to make it a quadrangular), provided that the competition is held at a neutral location.

Such a tri-nation series was proposed as restitution for Pakistan’s loss of hosting India’s Champions Trophy matches.

‘Pakistan’s principled stance widely appreciated’

Meanwhile, the 76th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governers (BoG) was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman PCB.

The Governing Board approved the decisions made during its previous meeting and received an update on the progress related to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Chairman PCB briefed the Board on matters concerning the tournament and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to successfully hosting the marquee event.

The members of the Governing Board lauded Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s principled stance on the ICC Champions Trophy, acknowledging his dedication to safeguarding the interests of Pakistan cricket.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated, “From day one, our focus has been on ensuring success for Pakistan and cricket. The PCB is fully prepared for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, and all preparations are well on track. Pakistan’s principled stance has been widely appreciated, and we will leave no stone unturned in preserving the prestige of this event. All participating teams will receive a warm welcome.”

He added, “The people of Pakistan are eager to see international teams playing on our home grounds. Cricket is a sport loved by millions, and we believe it should remain free from politics.”

Chairman Naqvi further assured that the renovation and upgradation of stadiums would be completed well ahead of the tournament. “Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure the stadiums meet international standards,” he said.

The Governing Board was briefed on the progress of renovation works at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Stadium, Karachi, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Board expressed satisfaction with the ongoing developments.

The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Board, PCB COO Mr Sameer Ahmed, CFO Mr Javed Murtaza, CEO HBL PSL Mr Salman Naseer, and other relevant officials.