ICC cancels Champions Trophy 2025 tour in THESE Pakistani cities

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour delivered will start in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.
The prestigious silverware will journey across the eight participating nations during the Tour, providing unique experiences for fans.
The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour in Skardu and Muzaffarabad after objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
ICC Champions Trophy Tour – Itinerary
This flags off the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, which will provide special engagement for global fans through dynamic, colourful engagements that speak to the event’s new-look visual identity.
After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.
Key dates of the Trophy Tour:
16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan
17 November – Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan
18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan
19 November- Murree, Pakistan
20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan
22 – 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan
26 – 28 November – Afghanistan
10 – 13 December – Bangladesh
15 – 22 December – South Africa
25 December – 5 January – Australia
6 – 11 January – New Zealand
12 – 14 January – England
15 – 26 January – India
27 January – event start – Pakistan
The announcement of the trophy tour came amid uncertainty regarding the schedule of the tournament after the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan for the event.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) was set to release the schedule earlier this week, however, the ambiguity regarding India’s travel plans to Pakistan resulted in a delay in the announcement of the schedule.
It is to be noted here that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed the ICC on November 9 that India would not travel to Pakistan to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025.
In its letter, the PCB informed the ICC of the Pakistani government’s firm stance on the matter while seeking clarification on BCCI’s refusal to tour Pakistan.