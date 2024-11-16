ICC cancels Champions Trophy 2025 tour in THESE Pakistani cities

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour delivered will start in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The prestigious silverware will journey across the eight participating nations during the Tour, providing unique experiences for fans.

The popular landmarks where the trophy will be displayed on the opening day of its tour in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument where it will be accompanied by Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cancelled Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour in Skardu and Muzaffarabad after objections from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

ICC Champions Trophy Tour – Itinerary

This flags off the international Trophy Tour for the silverware, which will provide special engagement for global fans through dynamic, colourful engagements that speak to the event’s new-look visual identity.

After Islamabad, the tour will head to iconic cities and venues in Pakistan such as Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of defending champions to embark on an extensive international tour, where it will continue to showcase the vibrant cultures evident across competing nations.

Key dates of the Trophy Tour:

16 November – Islamabad, Pakistan

17 November – Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan

18 November – Abbottabad, Pakistan

19 November- Murree, Pakistan

20 November- Nathia Gali, Pakistan

22 – 25 November – Karachi, Pakistan

26 – 28 November – Afghanistan

10 – 13 December – Bangladesh

15 – 22 December – South Africa

25 December – 5 January – Australia

6 – 11 January – New Zealand

12 – 14 January – England

15 – 26 January – India

27 January – event start – Pakistan