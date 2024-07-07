Champions Trophy 2025: ICC proposed schedule revealed

KARACHI: The proposed schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been unveiled, with the event set to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, 2025, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing international media.

The tournament will feature matches in three major cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

The tournament will kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand in Karachi.

Meanwhile the high voltage match, Pakistan vs India, is scheduled for March 1 in Lahore. The grand finale of the Champions Trophy will also be held in Lahore on March 9.