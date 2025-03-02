Champions Trophy 2025: Jansen on South Africa’s plans ahead of semi-finals

South Africa allrounder Marco Jansen earned Player of the Match award after dismantling England’s batting lineup with three wickets in their Champions Trophy 2025 game.

The left-arm pacer’s 3/39 off seven overs and three catches helped South Africa bowl out England for 179 in Saturday’s game.

With a win in their third and final game, South Africa topped Group B of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

They will face either India or New Zealand in the tournament’s semi-final.

Ahead of the semi-final, Marco Jansen revealed the side’s plans as they prepare for the high-pressure game.

“I wouldn’t say the mindset changes (heading into the semi-finals), it’s just the occasion that’s probably a bit more hyped up I guess,” he said after South Africa’s victory over England in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“You try your processes, it’s a fancy term, but for me it’s just you have your steps or your guides that you go into every match and then basically in semi-finals you just try and do that extraordinarily well if that makes sense, whatever that is for you,” Marco Jansen added.

Reflecting on his performance, the left-arm pacer asserted that the bowling lineup executed all their plans to put the team in a commanding position from the start of the game.

“As a bowling unit, I think we did the majority of what we wanted to do or what we planned out or set out to do. And then obviously the batters went out and did their job really nicely,” the South Africa pacer added.

It is to be noted that the lineup of the four semi-finalist of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be confirmed after today’s game between India and New Zealand.

The loser of the game will face South Africa, while the winner will be up against Australia.