Star India pacer uncertain for Champions Trophy 2025

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain amid a back injury he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been included in the India squad for the upcoming tournament despite their ongoing injury concerns.

While Mohammed Siraj has been left out of the squad, Arshdeep Singh found a place in the side as the third pacer.

However, concerns were raised over the side’s bowling depth for the Champions Trophy 2025 as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami await results of their tests.

According to Indian media outlets, Bumrah is unlikely to gain 100 percent fitness for the tournament set to begin next month.

Reports said that Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten will assess his back injury in New Zealand later this month.

“The BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Jasprit Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,” Indian media outlets quoted a BCCI official as saying.

As per reports, the BCCI was already looking for a backup pacer and Harshit Rana might get a nod for Champions Trophy 2025 in case Bumrah does not make it on time.

“The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it,” the BCCI official was quoted as saying.

It is worth mentioning here that the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand on February 19 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The blockbuster clash between Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.