Champions Trophy 2025: Kamran Akmal terms toss crucial in the final

DUBAI: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal underlined the importance of the toss in the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final, stating that the team winning the toss will have a 60% chance of winning the match.

Speaking on ARY’s sports show Har Lamha Purjosh, Kamran Akmal noted that both teams have come well-prepared for the final.

He added that New Zealand had made mistakes in the round matches, which they are unlikely to repeat.

Commenting on India’s form, Kamran Akmal highlighted that all Indian players are in top form and well-prepared for the tournament. He stated that each player in the Indian squad is ready to play their role effectively.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman also advised New Zealand’s batters to be cautious against Indian spinners in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, saying, “If they avoid losing wickets to spinners, the pressure will reduce significantly.”

Meanwhile, ex-cricketer Basit Ali pointed out that India has an excellent track record in Dubai and recently won a match there of Champions Trophy 2025, which boosts their chances of winning the final.

He further stressed that the performance of the openers will be crucial in deciding the outcome, stating that whichever team gets a strong start will have a significant advantage.