Champions Trophy 2025: Lahore hosts opening ceremony

LAHORE: The opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway underway at Lahore Fort with several high-profile guests in attendance.

Pakistani cricketers who were part of the team’s triumph in 2017’s edition including skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail attended the ceremony.

Renowned singer Atif Aslam is set to perform at the ceremony.

Tim Southee, former New Zealand pacer and one of four ambassadors of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and South Africa’s JP Duminy are also present, along with ICC officials, including former CEO Jeff Allardice, Event Head Sarah Edgar, and former Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Sports Minister Faisal Javed Khan have also arrived at the venue.

The ceremony comes ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which has generated immense excitement among cricket fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the global cricket community is closely watching Pakistan’s readiness for the Champions Trophy.

He described hosting the tournament as a great honor for the country.

Mohsin Naqvi further emphasised that Gaddafi Stadium and National Stadium have been prepared in record time to ensure a successful event.

The PCB chairman reiterated the board’s commitment to showcasing Pakistan’s rich culture and hospitality to the world, adding that the tournament will reflect the warmth and love of the Pakistani people.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on 19 February, with host and defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The eight-team tournament will consist of 15 matches over 19 days and will take place in Pakistan and Dubai.

In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host Champions Trophy 2025 matches. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March unless India qualifies, in which case it will be played in Dubai.

Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days. The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.