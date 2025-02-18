New Zealand face major setback on eve of Pakistan game in CT 2025

New Zealand suffered a major blow to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament a day before the PAK v NZ game.

The right-arm quick will miss the entirety of the eight-team tournament due to an injury to his right foot.

“Ferguson felt some pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday and an initial medical assessment indicated he would not be fit enough to take part in the entire tournament,” New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

“Given the proximity to the start of the Champions Trophy and the short nature of the tournament, the decision was made to send Ferguson home to begin rehabilitation,” it added.

He has been replaced by pacer Kyle Jamieson in the New Zealand squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Kyle Jamieson has not played an ODI since he last played against Bangladesh in Mirpur in September 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)

The latest injury is the second major setback to the side’s campaign as pacer Ben Sears was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury earlier this week and was replaced by Jacob Duffy.

Read more: New Zealand recall proven trio for cricket’s Champions Trophy

The development came just a day before the PAK v NZ tournament opener in Karachi on February 19.

New Zealand are set to enter the event on a high note as they remained unbeaten in the tri-nation series involving Pakistan and South Africa.

The Black Caps defeated Pakistan in the PAK v NZ final of the tri-nation series to lift the trophy days earlier.

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson and Will Young.