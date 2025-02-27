Starc reveals reasons behind skipping Champions Trophy 2025

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has revealed the reason behind his decision to opt out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The ODI World Cup 2023 champions suffered back-to-back setbacks to their campaign when their captain Pat Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitch Marsh were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

The unexpected retirement of Marcus Stoinis from the ODI format further dented their chances at the Champions Trophy 2025.

At the time Starc withdrew from the Champions Trophy 2025, Cricket Australia said that he opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Several suggested that Mitchell Starc withdrew from the tournament due to his wife Alyssa Healy’s pregnancy – a claim she refuted earlier this month.

The Australia pacer has now revealed the reasons behind his decision to withdraw from the ongoing tournament.

In a recent interview with an Australia media outlet, the left-arm pacer said that he skipped the Champions Trophy 2025 to ensure his availability for the World Test Championship Final against South Africa in June.

“There are a few different reasons, some personal views. I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that,” Mitchell Starc said.

The Australia pacer also mentioned the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying “There is some IPL cricket as well.”

“But the main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then ready to go for the Test final,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Australia brought in Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis in replacement of their pace trio for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The side began their campaign with a victory over archrival England in a high-scoring game in Lahore on February 22.