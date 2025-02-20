Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand in CT 2025

The Pakistan cricket team has been penalised over slow over-rate in their opening Champions Trophy 2025 game against New Zealand in Karachi.

The defending champions and hosts were found one over short of the target in the game Pakistan lost by 60 runs.

“Pakistan have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday,” the ICC said in a statement.

According to the ICC, match referees imposed the sanction after Mohammad Rizwan’s men were ruled to be an over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC stated.

Pakistan captain Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

A day earlier, Rizwan’s decision to bowl first turned disastrous for the home side as centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham powered New Zealand to 320 for five in 50 overs.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs after bowling out Pakistan for 260 in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah remained the top scorer with 69 off 49, followed by Babar Azam who scored 64 off 90 balls.

For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner and O’Rourke picked up three wickets each while Matt Henry grabbed two wickets.

Tom Latham was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning unbeaten hundred.