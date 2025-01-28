Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares ticket prices for Pakistan games

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the ticket prices for the national side’s fixtures in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team tournament will kick off on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand.

Champions Trophy 2025 will take place over 19 days, with 10 games including the second semi-final scheduled in Pakistan while India’s three games and a semi-final will be played in Dubai.

The venue for the final of the tournament will be dependent on India’s qualification status for the ultimate game.

Meanwhile, the PCB has announced the ticket prices for Pakistan’s fixtures on home soil.

The general seat ticket is priced at Rs2,000 while the first-class ticket is worth Rs4,000 for the hosts’ two group stage games in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The price for the general seat has been set at Rs1,000 for group stage games involving other teams.

It is worth noting here that the PCB will announce the ticket prices for the Dubai leg games, including the PAK vs IND at a later date.

The national side has been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh,

The hosts will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, February 19.

They will then face the archrivals in the PAK vs IND at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 27.