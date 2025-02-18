Pakistan stick with Babar as opener despite dismal outing in tri-series

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has backed star batter Babar Azam as an opener for the national side in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-handed batter was promoted up the order after regular opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the recently concluded tri-nation series and the upcoming tournament, set to begin on February 19.

However, his stint as an opener proved dismal for Pakistan as he could manage meagre scores of 10, 23 and 29 in three innings of the tri-nation series.

Several former cricketers criticised the decision to promote Babar Azam in the batting order, saying that the former Pakistan captain would perform better at No. 3 position in the ODI format.

However, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has said that the star batter was the best option to open the inning for the hosts in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Responding to a question during a press conference at Karachi’s National Stadium, the wicketkeeping batter said that the decision was made based on conditions.

“If you look at the conditions, and see it according to what is best for the team, then it is Babar who should open,” Mohammad Rizwan added.

The Pakistan captain refuted the reports about Babar Azam indicating he was not interested in continuing as an opener.

“Babar is satisfied and he will continue with it,” Rizwan said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan captain asserted that the decision to shuffle the batting order was made only for Champions Trophy 2025.

“We want genuine openers, but given the needs of the team, we thought that Babar should open as he is a technically strong batter. He is our opener,” Mohammad Rizwan said.