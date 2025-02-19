Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan set to host major cricket tournament after 29 years

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin today, with Pakistan hosting the tournament for the first time in almost three decades.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches across 19 days, with Pakistan, the defending champions, taking on New Zealand in the opening match at the National Stadium in Karachi today at 2pm local time.

The tournament will be played across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi – as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PCB has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place to host a successful tournament.

Pakistan last hosted an ICC event in 1996, and the country has made significant strides in improving security since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team. With the return of Test cricket to Pakistan in 2019, the country has demonstrated its ability to host international cricket events.

Traffic Plan

The Karachi traffic police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate cricket fans and commuters.

Both lanes of Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic, while the National Coaching Centre and China Ground have been designated for parking.

Heavy traffic will be restricted from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, and from PP Chowrangi to University Road, as well as from Karsaz to the Stadium Millennium area.

Additionally, heavy traffic entry is prohibited from New Town Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

Citizens have been urged not to park their vehicles or motorcycles on service roads or main roads. More than 5,000 personnel from law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure security during the event.

Air Show

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will perform a spectacular air show at the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, featuring aerobatic maneuvers by PAF jets, including the JF-17 Thunder, F-16, and Sher Dil.

Where to watch

The ICC announced broadcast details for the tournament, with fans in over 80 territories able to watch the matches via ICC.tv. Free audio of all 15 matches will also be available via the ICC match centre globally.

In Pakistan, fans can watch the matches on PTV and Ten Sports, with streaming options available on Myco and Tamasha app.

India: JioStar (Live streaming on Jio Hotstar, Television coverage on Star and Network 18 channels)

UAE: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2, Streaming option: STARZPLAY

UK: Live broadcasting on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, Digital coverage via SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

USA and Canada: WillowTV, Streaming on Willow by Cricbuzz app (Hindi coverage available)

Prize money

The prize money for the Champions Trophy 2025, was announced earlier by ICC, with the winning team of the eight-team tournament will take home the grand prize of a whopping $2.24 million.

“The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000. The total prize pool increased by an impressive 53 percent from the 2017 edition, reaching $6.9 million,” as per the ICC.

Teams will get $34,000 for every victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage game.

The ICC will hand $350,000 each to teams finishing in fifth or sixth place in the tournament while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home $140,000.

Further, all participating teams will receive $125,000 each for participating in the event.

Official song

In addition to the prize money, the ICC also released the official song for the tournament, “Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke,” featuring Atif Aslam. The song is a celebration of Pakistan’s diverse culture and showcases the country’s love for cricket.

With just moments to go before the tournament begins, fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The event is expected to be full of excitement, with some of the world’s top cricket teams competing for the coveted title.