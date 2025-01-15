PCB ‘finalises’ ticket prices for Champions Trophy 2025

According to insiders, ticket prices will range from a minimum of Rs1,000 to a maximum of Rs25,000 for Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan.

The pricing structure has been approved by the PCB Chairman, ensuring affordability for cricket fans while catering to premium seating demands.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting further details on ticket sales and match schedules.

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan submitted an initial squad of over 20 players for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025.

According to reports, the PCB selection committee submitted the initial squad to the ICC two days ago, with opener Saim Ayub’s name also included in the list.

Ayub got injured during second Test match against South Africa in Cape Town and is currently in London for treatment.

The initial squad includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, and Abbas Afridi.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy is expected to be announced on February 10.

The mini world cup is set to kick off on 19 February with Pakistan, the host and defending champions, taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi.