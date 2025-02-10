Ravi Shastri discusses Pakistan’s chances at Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has shared his views on Pakistan’s chances at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The country is scheduled to host an International Cricket Council (ICC) event for the first time since the ODI World Cup 1996.

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The side will play in the tournament opener against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

They will then depart for Dubai to face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.

Ahead of the tournament, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri has maintained that the hosts posed a significant threat to other teams given their performance in the ODIs in the last eight months.

“There’s always pressure when you play at home in the sub-continent – whether it’s India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or Pakistan – the expectations are massive. But I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa,” he said.

While mentioning the absence of opening batter Saim Ayub, the former Indian cricketer said that Pakistan were still a dangerous side in home conditions.

“They’ve missed Ayub at the top, and he’s a crucial player. But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals and from there, it’s anyone’s game,” Ravi Shastri said.

According to the former Indian cricketer, the Champions Trophy 2025 hosts would become more dangerous if they manage to make it through to the knockout stages.

“Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they’ll be doubly more dangerous,” he said.