Champions Trophy 2025: Rain likely to disrupt Pakistan-Bangladesh clash

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh is likely to face disruption due to weather in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The two teams will look to close out their campaign on a high by winning the dead rubber at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh squads arrived at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, however, ground staff covered the pitch while the outfield was also covered due to heavy rain.

Defending champions Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after they were defeated by New Zealand and India in their first two games.

Bangladesh were also defeated by both New Zealand and India and were knocked out of the ongoing tournament alongside Pakistan.

Read more: Aqib Javed explains why Irfan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem were left out from CT 2025

It is worth noting here that the much-anticipated game between Australia and South Africa at the same venue was abandoned due to persistent rain on February 25.

The AUS vs SA game was abandoned without even the toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as both sides were awarded a point each due to no result.

Pakistan Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Hasnain, Usman Khan and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nahid Rana.