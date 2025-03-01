Rahul shares update on Rohit Sharma’s availability for New Zealand game

India batter KL Rahul has shared an update on captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami’s availability for the New Zealand game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

While India won their previous game against Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final, a couple of players including captain Rohit Sharma sparked injury concerns.

The India captain was seen struggling with his hamstring on the field and left the field for brief period during Pakistan’s inning in the blockbuster clash at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently returned to the game after months-long injury, also left the field for a substantial duration of Pakistan’s innings.

Amid concerns about their injuries, India batter KL Rahul has called it unlikely for any player to miss the side’s upcoming game against New Zealand.

“From what I know, everything seems pretty okay. There’s no real concern about anyone missing games as far as I know. We’ll probably know more in today’s training. Everyone’s been in the gym, everyone has been in the training as well,” he said in a chat with reporters.

Reports had said Rohit Sharma was likely to miss the New Zealand game due to his hamstring injury, with Shubman Gill set to replace him as captain.

India are set to face New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai as the two teams look to secure the top spot in Group A.

The side got off to a flying start in the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating Bangladesh in their opening game.

India qualified for the semi-final after beating Pakistan in the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash on February 23.