web analytics
26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 28, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Rohit Sharma likely to miss New Zealand clash at Champions Trophy 2025

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the side’s final group-stage game against New Zealand at the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

According to Indian media outlets, the India captain sustained a hamstring injury during the side’s game against Pakistan on February 19.

Rohit Sharma pulled his hamstring while fielding early in the Pakistan inning and left the field for a brief period.

While he returned to the field after receiving assistance from the team physio, Rohit Sharma looked uncomfortable on the field.

Reports said that the India captain was the only batter who did not participate in the team’s practice session ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 game against New Zealand.

While team management and medical staff were closely monitoring Rohit Sharma’s condition, his opening partner Shubman Gill might lead the side in case he fails to get fit for the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Read more: WATCH: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma with perfect yorker

India are set to face New Zealand on March 2 in Dubai as the two teams look to secure the top spot in Group A.

The side got off to a flying start in the Champions Trophy 2025 after beating Bangladesh in their opening game.

India qualified for the semi-final after beating Pakistan in the blockbuster IND vs PAK clash on February 23.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.