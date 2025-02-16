Champions Trophy 2025: Additional tickets to go on sale today

The sale of additional tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches scheduled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open today (Sunday).

According to ICC, additional tickets will be available for the three group matches that India at the tournament and the first semi-final and will go on sale to fans from 12 PM GST (Gulf Standard Time) on Sunday February 16.

Tickets will be available for India’s opening group match with Bangladesh on February 20, while there will also be tickets available for their games against arch-rival Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2) at the eight-team of the tournament.

There will also be limited tickets available for semi-final 1 which will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. Read more: ICC announces Champions Trophy 2025 broadcast details